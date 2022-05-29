Expand / Collapse search
Turkey
Published

Turkey's Erdogan accuses Sweden and Finland of supporting terrorism, potentially thwarting NATO aspirations

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. is working with leaders of Sweden and Finland to iron out their differences with Turkey

By Paul Best | Fox News
Sweden, Finland formally apply to join NATO Video

Sweden, Finland formally apply to join NATO

U.S. Ambassador to Finland Douglas Hickey discusses Finland and Sweden applying for NATO membership.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Sweden and Finland of supporting terrorism on Saturday, indicating that Ankara likely won't let up its opposition to the Scandinavian countries joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 

"For as long as Tayyip Erdogan is the head of the Republic of Turkey, we definitely cannot say 'yes' to countries which support terrorism entering NATO," Erdogan told reporters as he returned from Azerbaijan on Saturday. 

Sweden and Finland formally applied to join NATO earlier this month, which would represent a historic expansion of the Western military alliance. 

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks as he participates in a video conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel, from an old Ottoman palace, in Istanbul, Friday, March 19, 2021. 

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks as he participates in a video conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel, from an old Ottoman palace, in Istanbul, Friday, March 19, 2021.  ((Turkish Presidency via AP, Pool))

While NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said that the two Nordic countries are welcome, but all 30 member nations must unanimously approve a country's application to join the alliance. 

SWEDEN, FINLAND NATO BID: OFFICIALS TRAVEL TO TURKEY IN PUSH TO OVERCOME THEIR OBJECTIONS

Turkey's opposition to Sweden and Finland's entry into NATO stems from the Scandinavian countries' alleged support for members of the Kurdistan Workers Party militant group (PKK), which Turkey and the U.S. consider a terrorist group

The PKK, which wants to establish an ethnic homeland for the Kurds, has been at war with Turkey since 1984. 

President Joe Biden speaks during a media conference, after a NATO summit and Group of Seven meeting, at NATO headquarters in Brussels

President Joe Biden speaks during a media conference, after a NATO summit and Group of Seven meeting, at NATO headquarters in Brussels (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Sweden and Finland also halted arms sales to Turkey in 2019 after the country launched an incursion into northern Syria. 

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday that he is confident Turkey will be able to work out its differences with Sweden and Finland. 

KREMLIN CALLS FINLAND'S NATO MOVE A THREAT TO RUSSIA

"The United States fully supports Finland and Sweden joining the Alliance, and I continue to be confident that both countries will soon be NATO Allies," Blinken said at a press conference alongside Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto. 

"Finland and Sweden are speaking directly to and with Turkey, and working through some of the concerns that Turkey has raised and finding ways to address them."

  • A dog and Ukrainian army soldiers in the street on the outskirts of Kyiv.
    A dog is seen in the middle of a street as Ukrainian army soldiers take part of a military sweep to search for possible remnants of Russian troops after their withdrawal from villages in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 1, 2022.  (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

  • Ukraine Cars night air raid in the village of Bushiv
    Gutted cars following a night air raid in the village of Bushiv, 40 kilometers west of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

  • damaged logistic center after shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine
    Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a damaged logistic center after shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 3, 2022. Russian forces have escalated their attacks on crowded cities in what Ukraine's leader called a blatant campaign of terror.  (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

The process for joining NATO usually takes eight months to a year, but the alliance has indicated it wants to expedite the approval amid Putin's invasion of Ukraine. 

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Russia views Finland's entry into NATO as a "threat," though Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov later downplayed the move as making "no big difference."

Reuters contributed to this report. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 