Tuareg clans sign agreements to end feuds in north Mali

The main separatist group in northern Mali says that two Tuareg clans, whose fighting has upset an accord meant to bring peace to the country, have signed a new agreement.

The spokesman for the Coordination of Azawad Movements, Almouzamil Ag Mohamed, said Wednesday that the Ifoghas and Imghad clans signed the new agreement after negotiations last week. The Ifoghas clan is in the main separatist group. The Imghad clan is a part of the government-allied militia group GATIA.

The two clans have clashed several times since the initial accord was signed between the government, separatists and government-allied groups in late June.

Ag Mohamed said the recent accord is among several others being worked on among smaller groups which the government is also helping to negotiate.