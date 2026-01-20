Trump told to 'f--- off' by Danish lawmaker during European Parliament debate about Greenland

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Danish lawmaker told President Donald Trump to "f--- off" during a recent heated debate at the European Parliament over the future of Greenland.

Footage shows European Parliament member Anders Vistisen unleashing the rebuke during a session focused on U.S. interest in Greenland and amid Trump's drive to acquire the Arctic territory, according to reports.

The outburst came as Trump continued to float the idea of bringing Greenland under American control in a bid to bolster what he says is a national and global security necessity.

Addressing the European Union’s legislative body, Vistisen, 38, directly confronted Trump’s long-standing interest.

Vistisen said Greenland was not for sale before escalating his remarks in language that violated parliamentary rules.

"Let me put this in words you might understand: Mr. President, f--- off," Vistisen added, drawing reactions from the chamber.

Parliament Vice President Nicolae Ștefănuță quickly intervened, admonishing the lawmaker for his language and warning of consequences.

"I am sorry, colleague, this is against our rules," Ștefănuță said.

"We have clear rules about cuss words and language that is inappropriate in this room. I am sorry to interrupt you. It is unacceptable, even if you might have strong political feelings about this."

Following the reprimand, Vistisen finished the remainder of his remarks in Danish before leaving the podium.

The incident comes as Trump has renewed public pressure on the issue of Greenland, a strategically located Arctic territory that belongs to Denmark and a NATO ally of the U.S.

Asked Monday in an NBC interview whether he would consider using force to take Greenland, Trump responded, "No comment."

As previously reported by Fox News Digital, Trump continued to push the issue Jan. 19, revealing on Truth Social that he spoke with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and agreed to further discussions in Davos, Switzerland.

"Greenland is imperative for national and world security," Trump wrote. "There can be no going back."

Trump is also scheduled to speak Jan. 21 at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where the Greenland question is expected to loom large.

Meanwhile, the topic of Greenland has strained relations with U.S. allies, including Canada.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has emphasized solidarity with Denmark, stating, "We are NATO partners with Denmark, and our obligations stand."