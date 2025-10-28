Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

U.S. Defense & Military Politics

Trump says missiles for Japan’s F-35s will arrive ‘this week’ during visit to USS George Washington

President Trump told US troops in Japan that missiles for Tokyo’s F-35 jets are arriving "this week," marking a new phase in US–Japan defense cooperation amid his ongoing Asia tour

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
close
Trump: US-Japan relationship will be 'stronger than ever' Video

Trump: US-Japan relationship will be 'stronger than ever'

President Donald Trump lauds U.S.-Japan relationship in first meeting with new Japanese prime minister.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump told U.S. troops aboard the USS George Washington at Japan’s Yokosuka Naval Base on Tuesday that the "first batch of missiles for Japan’s F-35 fighter jets "will arrive this week," suggesting that U.S. defense deliveries to Tokyo are moving ahead of schedule.

The comments came during Trump’s hour-long remarks to sailors as part of his wider Asia trip, which included a stop in Malaysia before Japan, where he met with the country’s first female prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, and signed a new U.S.-Japan framework agreement on rare earth minerals. Later this week, Trump is expected to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Washington has approved several large arms sales to Japan, including advanced AIM-120 AMRAAM and AIM-9X air-to-air missiles designed for F-35s.

TRUMP COURTS JAPAN'S EMPEROR AND NEW PM BEFORE HIGH-STAKES XI SUMMIT THIS WEEK

trump and japan pm sanae takaichi

President Donald Trump, with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, speaks to members of the military aboard the USS George Washington, an aircraft carrier docked at an American naval base, in Yokosuka, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Trump praised the U.S.’ alliance with Japan, calling it "one of the most remarkable relationships in the entire world."

trump addresses troops at uss george washington

President Donald Trump speaks to members of the military aboard the USS George Washington, an aircraft carrier docked at an American naval base, in Yokosuka, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Prime Minister Takaichi, sharing the stage with Trump, said Japan was "committed to fundamentally reinforcing its defense capability" and "ready to contribute even more proactively to peace and stability in the region."

trump addresses troops at uss george washington

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the members of the military aboard the USS George Washington at the U.S. Navy's Yokosuka base in Yokosuka, south of Tokyo, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025.  (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Trump also touted Japan’s and the U.S.’ stock markets reaching record highs, saying it was a sign that "we’re doing something right."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump’s appearance underscored Washington’s deepening security cooperation with Tokyo as regional tensions with China and North Korea persist. Ahead of his Asia trip this week, Trump has made repeated invitations to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, though no concrete preparations are underway.

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 

Close modal

Continue