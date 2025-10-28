Trump says missiles for Japan’s F-35s will arrive ‘this week’ during visit to USS George Washington

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump told U.S. troops aboard the USS George Washington at Japan’s Yokosuka Naval Base on Tuesday that the "first batch of missiles for Japan’s F-35 fighter jets "will arrive this week," suggesting that U.S. defense deliveries to Tokyo are moving ahead of schedule.

The comments came during Trump’s hour-long remarks to sailors as part of his wider Asia trip, which included a stop in Malaysia before Japan, where he met with the country’s first female prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, and signed a new U.S.-Japan framework agreement on rare earth minerals. Later this week, Trump is expected to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Washington has approved several large arms sales to Japan, including advanced AIM-120 AMRAAM and AIM-9X air-to-air missiles designed for F-35s.

Trump praised the U.S.’ alliance with Japan, calling it "one of the most remarkable relationships in the entire world."

Prime Minister Takaichi, sharing the stage with Trump, said Japan was "committed to fundamentally reinforcing its defense capability" and "ready to contribute even more proactively to peace and stability in the region."

Trump also touted Japan’s and the U.S.’ stock markets reaching record highs, saying it was a sign that "we’re doing something right."

Trump’s appearance underscored Washington’s deepening security cooperation with Tokyo as regional tensions with China and North Korea persist. Ahead of his Asia trip this week, Trump has made repeated invitations to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, though no concrete preparations are underway.