Trump, Kim will meet at DMZ on Sunday, South Korea’s leader says

After days of speculation -- and optimistic statements by the two leaders -- President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will meet Sunday at the Demilitarized Zone.

The confirmation came from South Korean President Moon Jae-in at a joint news conference with President Trump following their brief meeting in Seoul.

"President Trump is the maker of peace in the Korean Peninsula," Moon said in announcing the plan.

TRUMP HEADS TO DMZ, DANGLING POSSIBILITY OF MEETING KIM AND CROSSING INTO NORTH KOREA

"President Trump is the maker of peace in the Korean Peninsula." — South Korean President Moon Jae-in

Prior to the news conference, both Trump and Kim had expressed hopes that the meeting would be possible. But Trump said earlier Sunday that logistical and security issues still needed to be addressed.

At the news conference, Moon told reporters that Kim had accepted Trump's invitation to meet at the DMZ, the heavily fortified site at the Korean border village of Panmunjom. Trump also offered to be the first U.S. president to step into North Korea.

Trump told reporters he was looking forward to the meeting with Kim, which would follow their previous summits -- at Singapore last June and in Hanoi in February.

Nonetheless, Trump downplayed the significance of the meeting, saying it would be "just a step" in trying to repair the relationship between the U.S. and North Korea and move toward a U.S. goal of nuclear disarmament on the Korean Peninsula.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump is in South Korea visiting Moon after attending the G-20 Summit in Osaka, Japan, where he met with the leaders of China, Russia and Saudi Arabia, among others.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.