Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

North Korea
Published
Last Update 4 mins ago

Trump, Kim will meet at DMZ on Sunday, South Korea’s leader says

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
close
Justice with Judge Jeanine - Saturday, June 29Video

Justice with Judge Jeanine - Saturday, June 29

On today’s episode of Justice with Judge Jeanine, Judge Jeanine and her guests talk about President Trump in South Korea after the G20 Summit. They also discuss him inviting Kim Jong Un to meet at the DMZ and he restarts trade talks with China. She also does a one on one with Eric Trump.

After days of speculation -- and optimistic statements by the two leaders -- President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will meet Sunday at the Demilitarized Zone.

The confirmation came from South Korean President Moon Jae-in at a joint news conference with President Trump following their brief meeting in Seoul.

"President Trump is the maker of peace in the Korean Peninsula," Moon said in announcing the plan.

TRUMP HEADS TO DMZ, DANGLING POSSIBILITY OF MEETING KIM AND CROSSING INTO NORTH KOREA

"President Trump is the maker of peace in the Korean Peninsula."

— South Korean President Moon Jae-in

Prior to the news conference, both Trump and Kim had expressed hopes that the meeting would be possible. But Trump said earlier Sunday that logistical and security issues still needed to be addressed.

President Donald Trump, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in shake hands following their news conference at the Blue House in Seoul, Sunday, June 30, 2019. (Associated Press)

President Donald Trump, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in shake hands following their news conference at the Blue House in Seoul, Sunday, June 30, 2019. (Associated Press)

At the news conference, Moon told reporters that Kim had accepted Trump's invitation to meet at the DMZ, the heavily fortified site at the Korean border village of Panmunjom. Trump also offered to be the first U.S. president to step into North Korea.

Trump told reporters he was looking forward to the meeting with Kim, which would follow their previous summits -- at Singapore last June and in Hanoi in February.

Nonetheless, Trump downplayed the significance of the meeting, saying it would be "just a step" in trying to repair the relationship between the U.S. and North Korea and move toward a U.S. goal of nuclear disarmament on the Korean Peninsula.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump is in South Korea visiting Moon after attending the G-20 Summit in Osaka, Japan, where he met with the leaders of China, Russia and Saudi Arabia, among others.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.