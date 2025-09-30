Trump gives Hamas 'three to four days' to accept plan or meet a 'a very sad end'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the Hamas terrorist network has up to four days to accept his 20-point peace plan to end the war in the Gaza Strip or face "a very sad end."

"We're going to do about 3 or 4 days. We'll see how it is," he told reporters. "Now, all of the Arab countries are signed up. The Muslim countries all signed up. Israel's all signed up.

"And Hamas is either going to be doing it or not. And if it's not, it's going to be a very sad end," he added.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday accepted a plan that would ultimately end military operations in Gaza, disarm Hamas, secure the return of all 46 hostages and lay out a path to rebuild the war-ravaged Gaza Strip.

Fox News confirmed on Monday that top officials from Qatar and Egypt met with Hamas negotiators and shared the U.S.-backed plan.

The Hamas negotiators confirmed they would review it "in good faith and provide a response," an official briefed on the talks said.

The plan has been widely championed by leaders across the Middle East, Europe and parts of Asia.

A joint statement issued by Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey, Qatar and Egypt not only "welcomed" Trump’s proposal to end the war and rebuild Gaza, but also highlighted his commitment to addressing Israel’s security concerns, including barring the forced displacement of Palestinians and halting annexation of the West Bank.

"The ministers affirm their readiness to engage positively and constructively with the United States and the parties toward finalizing the agreement and ensuring its implementation, in a manner that ensures peace, security, and stability for the peoples of the region," the joint statement said.

Similarly, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron — both of whom have said they now recognize the "State of Palestine" despite Washington’s opposition to the move — championed Trump’s peace plan in separate statements.

The 20-point proposal was met with mixed reviews in Israel, where hard-right officials within Netanyahu’s own coalition fiercely rejected the prime minister’s acceptance of the plan.

Netanyahu’s finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich, renewed questions over the fate of the prime minister’s coalition after he condemned the agreement on Tuesday as a "resounding diplomatic failure" and said it amounted to "a closing of eyes and turning our backs on all the lessons of Oct. 7."

In contrast, fierce critics of Netanyahu, including Opposition leader Yair Lapid, said he is "convinced that amidst the tangle of interests and the pressing timeline dictated by the hostages' situation, what President Trump presented yesterday is the only plan with feasibility."

Blue and White Party leader, Benny Gantz, also confirmed that his party "would not allow petty politics to sabotage the plan."

Fox News' Trey Yingst contributed to this report.