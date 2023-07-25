Expand / Collapse search
Ukraine
Published

Trevor Reed, US Marine veteran released by Russia in prisoner swap, injured fighting in Ukraine: State Dept.

A State Department spokesperson said Reed was not engaged in any activities on behalf of the U.S. government

By Brianna Herlihy | Fox News
Former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed who was wrongfully detained in Russia for three years before his release in a prisoner exchange, has been wounded while fighting in Ukraine. 

Vedant Patel, deputy spokesperson for the State Department said Tuesday that Reed "was injured while participating in fighting in Ukraine since the beginning of this war."

Patel said Reed "was not engaged in any activities on behalf of the U.S. government," and reiterated that the U.S. government has "been incredibly clear warning American citizens, American nationals not to travel to Ukraine, let alone participate in fighting there."

"We have warned that U.S. citizens who travel to Ukraine, especially with the purpose of participating in fighting there, that they face significant risks, including the risk of capture or death or physical harm as well," Patel said. 

Joe Reed, left, Free Trevor Reed poster right

Joe Reed, the father of former US Marine Trevor Reed, stands next to a placard of his son outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on July 29, 2021, during a press conference. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Patel said that through the support of an NGO the government has learned that Reed has been transported to Germany and he is receiving medical care.

In April of 2022, Reed was released from a Russian prison after serving roughly three years in exchange for Konstantin Yaroshenko, a Russian drug trafficker who was serving a 20-year federal prison sentence in Connecticut. 

Reed, a now-31-year-old U.S. Marine Corps veteran and former presidential security guard, had been living in Russia in the summer of 2019 when was arrested by Russian police and accused of assaulting a police officer.

U.S. Marine Trevor Reed on tarmac after prisoner swap

U.S. Marine Trevor Reed landed in Texas, April 28, 2022, after a prisoner swap between the U.S. and Russia. (Rep. August Pfluger)

Reed had been celebrating in a park with his longtime Russian girlfriend and her colleagues at the time, Joey Reed told Fox News Digital last year.

Reed was sentenced to nine years in prison, though his family has maintained his innocence and the U.S. government has described him as unjustly detained.  

Trevor Reed waring face mask behind bars

US ex-marine Trevor Reed, charged with attacking police, stands inside a defendants cage during his verdict hearing at Moscows Golovinsky district court on July 30, 2020. (Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP)

Following a public trial, Reed was convicted in July 2020 of assaulting police officers and was sentenced to nine years in prison before his release Wednesday. 

Brianna Herlihy is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.