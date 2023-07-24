Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ukraine
Published

Some US arms shipments to Ukraine ending up in hands of criminal gangs, arms traffickers, watchdog says

Report says criminal gangs have stockpiled rifles, grenade launchers and thousands of rounds of ammunition

By Michael Lee | Fox News
close
Ukraine is winning, Russia is losing: James Cleverly Video

Ukraine is winning, Russia is losing: James Cleverly

Fox News’ Martha MacCallum attendsthe Aspen Security Forum, where she sits down with British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, who says Russia is ‘fragile’ and does not ‘expect’ the U.S. to put troops on the ground.

U.S. Defense Department arms shipments to Ukraine have come with very little oversight, and at times end up in the hands of criminal gangs and weapons traffickers.

Criminal gangs within Ukraine have gotten their hands on some U.S. shipments of grenade launchers, machine guns, rifles, bulletproof vests, and thousands of rounds of ammunition since the U.S. began supplying the Ukrainian military with arms, according to a Department of Defense Inspector General report obtained by the Heritage Foundation.

The 19-page report, which was issued last October and only became public after a Heritage Foundation Freedom of Information Act request, details specific instances in which U.S. shipments were intercepted by criminal actors in Ukraine. In one example, Ukraine's security services, Sluzhba Bezpeky Ukrainy (SBU), disrupted a plot by gangs to pose "as members of a humanitarian aid organization who distributed bulletproof vests."

UKRAINE LAUNCHED DRONE STRIKE NEAR MOSCOW'S DEFENSE HQ, RUSSIA CLAIMS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits Mykolaiv region

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

"The group illicitly imported the vests and sold them, rather than distributed them to Ukrainian forces. A member of the group was found with a cache of vests worth $17,000," the report reads.

In another instance the SBU "disrupted a group of arms traffickers who were selling weapons and ammunition stolen from the front lines in southern Ukraine," the report said.

In other instances, criminal groups were found to be storing weapons sent to Ukraine by the United States.

"In mid-August 2022, the SBU disrupted a group of volunteer battalion members who took more than 60 rifles and almost 1,000 rounds of ammunition and stored them illegally in a warehouse, presumably for sale on the black market," the report reads.

Ukrainian solider with American weapon

A Ukrainian serviceman carries an anti-tank weapon during an exercise in the Joint Forces Operation, in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File)

CRIMEAN BRIDGE ATTACK LEAVES TWO DEAD, DAMAGES KEY RUSSIAN SUPPLY LINE

The U.S. has sent over $100 billion in aid to Ukraine since Russia's invasion last year, a figure that includes military, humanitarian and financial aid. But there has at times been a lack of oversight to ensure that aid is reaching the correct places, which the report blamed on a lack of U.S. presence in the country.

"During the evaluation, we found that the DoD was unable to provide ‘[end-use] monitoring (EUM) in accordance with DOD policy because of limited U.S. presence in Ukraine," the report said. "Therefore, we are issuing this report identifying the challenges faced by DoD personnel responsible for conducting EUM and Enhanced EUM (EEUM) when there are limited or no U.S. personnel present in the area the equipment is being used." 

Biden Ukraine

President Biden and Ukraines President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visit St. Michael’s cathedral in Kyiv. (Reuters/Gleb Garanich)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment. 

Michael Lee is a writer at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @UAMichaelLee