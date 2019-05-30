Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Mexico
Published

Tour bus, semi-trailer collide in Mexico; at least 21 dead, 30 injured

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 30Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 30

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 30 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Only the metal frame of a tour bus remained Wednesday after the vehicle rolled over and caught fire following a collision with a semi-trailer on a mountain road in the Mexican state of Veracruz.

The accident killed at least 21 people and injuring 30, local officials said.

When the bus turned onto one side, passengers were unable to use the exit doors, Roberto Hernández, civil defense director for Nogales township, told the Associated Press.

VIRGINIA CHURCH VAN CRASH LEAVES 4 DEAD, 8 MORE INJURED, POLICE SAY

​​​​​​​Firefighters work at the site of a deadly road accident between a bus and a semi-trailer, on a mountain road in Veracruz state, Mexico, on Wednesday. (Civil Protection Office of Veracruz via AP)

​​​​​​​Firefighters work at the site of a deadly road accident between a bus and a semi-trailer, on a mountain road in Veracruz state, Mexico, on Wednesday. (Civil Protection Office of Veracruz via AP)

Authorities said both vehicles heading west when they crashed in an area known as Cumbres de Maltrata. The truck also caught fire.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2006, 65 religious pilgrims died in the same area when their bus ran off the highway and tumbled down a steep ravine.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.