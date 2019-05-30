Tour bus, semi-trailer collide in Mexico; at least 21 dead, 30 injured

Only the metal frame of a tour bus remained Wednesday after the vehicle rolled over and caught fire following a collision with a semi-trailer on a mountain road in the Mexican state of Veracruz.

The accident killed at least 21 people and injuring 30, local officials said.

When the bus turned onto one side, passengers were unable to use the exit doors, Roberto Hernández, civil defense director for Nogales township, told the Associated Press.

Authorities said both vehicles heading west when they crashed in an area known as Cumbres de Maltrata. The truck also caught fire.

In 2006, 65 religious pilgrims died in the same area when their bus ran off the highway and tumbled down a steep ravine.

