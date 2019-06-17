Kawhi Leonard urged to stay with Toronto Raptors during team's championship parade

Toronto Raptors fans are doing everything they can to convince Kawhi Leonard not to leave the organization when he hits the free-agent market at the end of the month.

At the Raptors’ championship parade Monday, the team's fans were chanting "one more year" as Leonard rode by on top of a bus carrying the championship team. Leonard’s teammate Kyle Lowry popped up and yelled “five more years” instead.

It's something of a last-ditch effort for Raptors fans, who crowded the city for the parade. Leonard is expected to listen to other offers before he makes a decision on where he is going to play for, likely, the next several seasons.

The Raptors acquired Leonard in a trade with the San Antonio Spurs last summer. The team also acquired Danny Green but had to give up fan favorite DeMar DeRozan and big man Jakob Poeltl in the deal.

About 11 months later, Leonard helped turn the Raptors into the championship-winner they are right now. He played in 60 games this season while managing his health and averaged 26.6 points and 7.3 rebounds during the year.

It’s unclear where Leonard will go next. FOX Sports’ Cris Carter said on “First Things First” the NBA Finals MVP could consider the Raptors, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets during free agency.