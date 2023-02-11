Expand / Collapse search
Toronto
Published

Toronto mayor admits affair with female former staffer, resigns: 'Serious error in judgment'

Toronto Mayor John Tory admits he began extramarital affair with unnamed 31-year-old employee during a time when he was not regularly seeing his wife

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Mayor John Tory of Toronto, Canada has announced his resignation following public revelations of an affair with a female former aide.

Tory, 68, admitted to carrying on a romantic relationship with an unnamed 31-year-old woman after the Toronto Star reported the affair.

Toronto Mayor John Tory steps down as Mayor after reveiling that he had an affair with an employee who was part of his staff at City Hall in Toronto, Feb. 10, 2023. (Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

The relationship began during the COVID-19 pandemic, Tory said, during a time when he was regularly away from his wife of more than 40 years.

The mayor told the press that the extramarital affair "ended mutually by consent this year."

Toronto Mayor John Tory steps down as Mayor after reveiling that he had an affair with an employee who was part of his staff at City Hall in Toronto, Feb. 10, 2023. (Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

"I am deeply sorry, and I apologize unreservedly to the people of Toronto, and to all of those hurt by my actions," Tory said in his statement.  "Most of all, I apologize to my wife, Barb and to my family who I've let down more than anyone else."

Tory was elected as mayor of Toronto in 2014. He was re-elected in 2018 and won again in 2022.

Toronto Mayor John Tory arrives at a press conference where he steps down as Mayor after revealing that he had an affair with an employee who was part of his staff at City Hall in Toronto, Feb. 10, 2023.  (Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

"I deeply regret having to step away from a job that I love in a city that I love even more," Tory said. "I believe, in my heart, it is best to fully commit myself to the work that is required to repair these most important relationships as well."

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com