Titanic exhibition producer spoke with CEO of OceanGate before tourist sub went missing

The submersible was reported overdue Sunday night and has enough oxygen to last until Thursday morning

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz , Larry Fink | Fox News
Tom Zaller speaks with Fox News Digital about his friends on the missing submarine Video

Tom Zaller speaks with Fox News Digital about his friends on the missing submarine

Tom Zaller speaks with Fox News Digital about his friends on the missing submarine as well as his Titanic exhibition debuting on the 30th. 

Tom Zaller, president and CEO of Imagine Exhibitions and producer of Titanic: The Exhibition, sat down with Fox News Digital on Tuesday to discuss ongoing efforts to search for the Titan, a tourist submersible that disappeared on its way to visit the wreckage of the Titanic. 

Zaller, who has visited the Titanic wreckage on another vessel, said had spoken with OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush before he and four other people on board went missing. 

"I just hope and pray that there’s still a chance that they’ll be found," Zaller said. 

Stockton Rush OceanGate CEO

Stockton Rush, CEO of OceanGate exhibitions, poses at Times Square in New York, on April 12, 2017. (REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton)

Zaller said he and Rush had recently exchanged emails and had plans to expand the Titanic exhibition with footage from previous dives. 

MISSING SUB'S RESCUE UNLIKELY IN FRIGHTENING HUMAN DRAMA, SAY EXPERTS: ‘THE MATH IS NOT GREAT’

"We were talking before the dive out there about how we might describe the journey … because the journey’s an incredible part of the story," Zaller said. "The Titanic is what touches people’s hearts, but the adventure of going down there is also a compelling story." 

Paul-Henry Nargeolet

Paul-Henry Nargeolet, director of a deep ocean research project dedicated to the Titanic, poses next to a miniature version of the sunken ship inside a new exhibition, at 'Paris Expo', on May 31, 2013, in Paris.  (JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

Zeller is also an acquaintance of Paul-Henry Nargeolet, a French mariner and Titanic expert who is reported to be among the five people on board the Titan. 

Zaller described Nargeolet as "probably one of the foremost experts on the Titanic." 

FORMER FBI DIVER SAYS 40 HOURS OF OXYGEN IS ‘BEST CASE ESTIMATE’ IN MISSING TITANIC TOURIST SUBMARINE

"He’s a great guy," Zaller said. "If anybody can get him out of that situation … he’d be the guy you want on your side." 

Nargeolet had made multiple trips to the wreckage across several decades. He is director of underwater research for E/M group and RMS Titanic, Inc., and has completed 37 dives to the wreck and supervised the recovery of artifacts, according to his profile. 

OceanGate-Titanic-Submersible_22

This file image provided by OceanGate shows the Titan submersible being launched from a platform. (OceanGate Expeditions)

The other three people on board the Titan are British businessman and aviator Hamish Harding and father-and-son Shahzada and Suleman Dawood, members of one of Pakistan’s most prominent families. 

The submersible Titan was reported overdue Sunday night about 435 miles south of St. John’s, Newfoundland, according to Canada’s Joint Rescue Coordination Center, spurring a desperate international rescue effort. Rescuers were racing against the clock because the oxygen supply could run out by Thursday morning.

The expedition was led by OceanGate, making its third voyage to the Titanic, which struck an iceberg and sank in 1912, killing all but about 700 of the roughly 2,200 passengers and crew.

Titanic: The Exhibition opens in Los Angeles on June 30 and runs through September 15. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

