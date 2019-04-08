Three US troops, 1 contractor killed in Afghanistan IED blast, Pentagon says

Three US troops and 1 contractor were killed by an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan Monday near Bagram Air Base, the Pentagon announced. Three U.S. service members were also wounded in the blast.

Those hurt were evacuated and are receiving care, the Pentagon said. The names of those killed are being held back for 24 hours until the notification of next of kin has been completed, as per U.S. Department of Defense policy.

The violence follows recent signs of support of US outreach to the Taliban.

Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah says he supports U.S. efforts to pursue a cease-fire with the Taliban, who effectively control half of Afghanistan and refuse to negotiate with his government. Abdullah Abdullah shares power with President Ashraf Ghani in a U.S.-brokered unity government. Abdullah spoke to The Associated Press on Sunday at the World Economic Forum in Jordan.

Abdullah says the Taliban could take part in elections and even compete for the presidency if they renounce violence. He says Afghans want peace, but "they don't want to live the way that the Taliban want them to live."

The Taliban have held talks with a U.S. envoy in recent months while continuing to carry out daily attacks on Afghan forces. The insurgents dismiss the Afghan government as a U.S. puppet.

