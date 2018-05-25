The Latest: Minor plane incident delays Irish voters

next Image 1 of 2

The Latest on the abortion referendum in Ireland (all times local):

12:40 p.m.

A plane carrying Irish voters trying to return home to vote in the abortion referendum has collided with another plane on a taxiway at a London-area airport, delaying passengers but causing no injuries.

Ryanair says the winglet of a Primera plane traveling flight to Malaga clipped the tail of a stationary Dublin-bound Ryanair passenger plane at Stansted Airport, northeast of London.

The airport described the 9.15 a.m. incident on Friday as being "minor."

Thousands of Irish citizens have been returning home to vote in a referendum on whether to liberalize abortion laws. Voters, who have come from as far away as Australia, have been chronicling their journeys under the hashtag #Hometovote on social media.

7:30 a.m.

Voters throughout Ireland have begun casting votes in a referendum that may lead to a loosening of the country's strict ban on most abortions.

The referendum Friday will decide whether the eighth amendment of the constitution is repealed, which would open the way for more liberal legislation.

The amendment, in place since 1983, requires authorities to equally protect the right to life of a mother and that of a fetus, from the moment of conception.

Prime Minister Leo Varadkar tweeted his support for the bill before a moratorium on campaigning took effect Thursday. He urged people to vote "yes" in favor of repeal.

Results are not expected until Saturday afternoon or evening.

Voting has already taken place on Ireland's offshore islands.