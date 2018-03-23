The Latest: Kurd group PKK says will withdraw from Sinjar

The Latest on developments regarding Iraq ,Turkey and Kurdish rebels (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

A Kurdish rebel group says it is withdrawing from the town of Sinjar in northern Iraq, a move that follows threats of attack from Turkey.

Kurdistan Workers Party, or PKK, says in a statement Friday they moved into Sinjar to protect the Yezidi people "from genocide" at the hands of the Islamic State group and are now withdrawing "having reached that aim. "

PKK fighters moved into Sinjar — about 75 miles (120 kilometers) west of Mosul — in 2015 with an offensive backed by the U.S.-led coalition.

Recently, the Turkish prime minister threatened military strikes against the group who Turkey and its allies consider to be terrorists.

Turkey has launched a number of strikes against suspected PKK camps in Iraq's north over the past week.

___

12:25 p.m.

Iraq's Foreign Ministry has condemned Turkey's attacks on what Ankara suspected were Kurdish rebel camps in northern Iraq, along the countries' shared border.

The ministry describes the attacks as "violations" that led to the death of a number of civilians in a statement released late on Thursday.

Turkey's state-run news agency said Turkish jets launched the attacks after drones detected militants preparing to launch an attack against Turkey. Anadolu Agency said the operation reportedly "neutralized" nine militants.

Turkey regularly targets the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, in northern Iraq, where they maintain bases.

Turkey and its allies consider the group a terrorist organization.

Turkey said this week its military may mount an offensive against the PKK in Iraq's Sinjar region if the Iraqi government doesn't act against the group.