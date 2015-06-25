THE LATEST: European Central Bank increases emergency liquidity for Greek banks amid talks

next Image 1 of 3

The latest developments involving Greece and its bailout negotiations:

12:30 p.m./ 0930 GMT/ 5:30 a.m. EDT

A Greek banking official says the European Central Bank has approved a request from Athens to increase the amount of emergency liquidity Greek lenders can tap from the country's central bank.

The ECB approved the request Thursday, as it has done every day since Friday as Greece headed into the final stretch of tough bailout negotiations with no clear solution in sight. The banking official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the decision was not publicly released, said the ECB would meet again within the next 24 hours if necessary.

Worried Greeks have been withdrawing their money from their country's banks, fearing the imposition of restrictions on banking transactions. An estimated more than 4 billion euros ($4.5 billion) left Greek banks last week.