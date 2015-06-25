Expand / Collapse search
December 10, 2015

THE LATEST: European Central Bank increases emergency liquidity for Greek banks amid talks

By | Associated Press
    Finland's Finance Minister Alexander Stubb speaks with the media after a meeting of eurogroup finance ministers at the EU LEX building in Brussels on Wednesday, June 24, 2015. With major differences remaining between Greece and its creditors, eurozone finance ministers cut short a meeting on Greece's proposals to avoid a default and planned to meet again Thursday. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) (The Associated Press)

    Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis , center, leaves after a meeting of eurogroup finance ministers at the EU LEX building in Brussels on Wednesday, June 24, 2015. With major differences remaining between Greece and its creditors, eurozone finance ministers cut short a meeting on Greece's proposals to avoid a default and planned to meet again Thursday. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) (The Associated Press)

    A man leaves a market after buying some goods in central Athens, Wednesday, June 24, 2015. Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has arrived in Brussels to meet with the heads of the International Monetary Fund, the European Central Bank and the European Union's executive Commission, the meeting is meant to smooth over some differences on the reforms that Greece proposed to creditors in exchange for rescue loans that it needs to not default on a debt payment June 30. (AP Photo/Daniel Ochoa de Olza) (The Associated Press)

ATHENS, Greece – The latest developments involving Greece and its bailout negotiations:

___

12:30 p.m./ 0930 GMT/ 5:30 a.m. EDT

A Greek banking official says the European Central Bank has approved a request from Athens to increase the amount of emergency liquidity Greek lenders can tap from the country's central bank.

The ECB approved the request Thursday, as it has done every day since Friday as Greece headed into the final stretch of tough bailout negotiations with no clear solution in sight. The banking official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the decision was not publicly released, said the ECB would meet again within the next 24 hours if necessary.

Worried Greeks have been withdrawing their money from their country's banks, fearing the imposition of restrictions on banking transactions. An estimated more than 4 billion euros ($4.5 billion) left Greek banks last week.