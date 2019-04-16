Canadian man dies after zipline cable snaps in Thailand

A Canadian man died while vacationing in Thailand in an apparent zipline incident, authorities said.

The victim, who has not been officially named, was ziplining at the popular attraction Flight of the Gibbon in Chiang Mai, the BBC reported.

The cable “gave way” after the 25-year-old man was released at the start of the attraction Saturday, the BBC reported, citing local media. The man fell about 40 feet from the zipline and fell down a hill, sources told the media outlet.

The attraction reportedly closed as authorities investigate the incident. Authorities were probing whether the weight limit of the attraction was exceeded and if there was any negligence on the operators’ behalf.

The victim was identified as Spencer Donaldson of Fruitvale, B.C., according to CTV News, although this has not been officially confirmed by authorities. He was reportedly on vacation with a group of people.

Flight of the Gibbon is more than three miles long, making it one of the longest on the continent. It costs about $131 to ride the zipline.