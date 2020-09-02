Thai king restores concubine’s royal consort title after accusing her of undermining queen

Thailand’s king has reconciled with his ousted mistress nearly a year after stripping her royal consort title over accusations of being disloyal and competing against his wife to rise to the level of the queen.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn reinstated Sineenatra Wongvajirabhakdi’s royal and military titles, according to an official announcement published Wednesday in the Royal Gazette.

The statement said Sineenatra was found “guiltless” and should be treated as if her titles were never removed, according to Sky News.

The 35-year-old Sineenatra was named chief concubine in July 2019, making her the first official mistress of the king since the end of Thailand’s absolute monarchy in 1932.

But in October, fewer than three months after the appointment, Vajiralongkorn stripped Sineenatra of her title and military ranks after she breached the code of conduct in her “ambitious” efforts to be named queen.

The Royal Palace claimed she took advantage of her position by falsely claiming royal prerogatives to order people around, "making people misunderstand her position to gain profit and popularity for herself."

She was also accused of actively seeking to block the appointment of Vajiralongkorn’s wife, Suthida Vajiralongkorn Na Ayudhya, as queen following their marriage in May last year in order to take the position for herself.

Sineenatra had not been seen publicly after her fall from grace last year and her whereabouts were never made clear.

Vajiralongkorn assumed the throne after the 2016 death of his father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who reigned for 70 years. The 68-year-old king has seven children by three previous marriages, all of which ended in divorce.

