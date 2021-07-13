Taliban fighters execute 22 Afghan commandos

The Taliban shot 22 Afghan commandos on Tuesday in the northern province of Faryab, the Afghan Ministry of Defense confirmed to Fox News.

The Special Force members' ammunition ran out as they fought with terrorist militants, leading them to surrender.

The Taliban told them to take off their bulletproof vests amid the surrender and then shot the 22 troops, including the son of a top Afghan general, the Ministry of Defense said. There is purportedly unverified video of the incident circulating online.

In what appears to have been a separate Tuesday attack against an Afghan convoy, commandos driving in Humvees were trying to extract a wounded police officer captured by the Taliban when they were caught up in gunfire and explosions, Reuters reported.

The violence comes just days after Pentagon press secretary John Kirby on June 9 described the Taliban's "concerning" advancement in Afghanistan as the U.S. military pulled troops out of the country after 20 years.

Government officials dismissed the Taliban's claim that it had taken control of 85% of territory in Afghanistan at the time, saying it was part of a propaganda campaign, according to Reuters.

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) estimates that the U.S. military has completed more than 90% of the withdrawal process, the command said in a July 6 update .

The Foundation for Defense of Democracies' (FDD) Long War Journal described the security situation in Afghanistan as "rapidly" deteriorating, noting that in the six days ending July 5, the Taliban had taken control of nearly 10% of the entire country.