Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

World

Syrian first lady Asma al-Assad diagnosed with leukemia, president's office says

The Syrian first lady will be stepping back from public appearances as she undergoes treatment

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
Please enter a valid email address.

The first lady of Syria, Asma al-Assad, has been diagnosed with leukemia, according to the nation's top officials. 

Asma al-Assad, wife of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, has been forced to temporarily withdraw from public life for the time being due to the disease. 

She was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia and will "adhere to a specialized treatment protocol that includes stringent infection prevention measures," according to a statement released by her husband's office on Tuesday.

Following the outbreak of the Syrian civil war in 2011, Ama al-Assad became involved in charity work for national interests championed by her husband, who has been accused in France of alleged complicity in war crimes. 

FEDERAL JUDGE ORDERS IRAN, SYRIA TO PAY $191M FOR HAMAS-SUPPORTED SLAYING OF AMERICAN ISRAELI ACTIVIST

Asma Al Assad

Syrian first lady Asma al-Assad attends the harvest of Damascena (Damask) roses in the village of al-Marah, in the Damascus countryside. (LOUAI BESHARA/AFP via Getty Images)

She makes frequent public appearances and hosts meetings with the families of fallen soldiers.

She also accompanied her husband during a diplomatic visit to the United Arab Emirates in 2023. It was her first trip out of the country since the civil war began.

HUMAN RIGHTS GROUP ALLEGES WIDESPREAD ABUSE IN SYRIAN DETENTION CENTERS HOLDING SUSPECTED ISIS MEMBERS

Bashar Asma al Assad

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his wife Asma al-Assad attend the opening ceremony of the 2022 Asian Games at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou in China's eastern Zhejiang province. (PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty Images)

Asma al-Assad is a British citizen born in London to parents of Syrian descent. 

She has been diagnosed with life-threatening illnesses in the past, including breast cancer. She was deemed cancer-free in 2019.

She met her husband, Bashar al-Assad, through family connections. The couple has been married since 2000, when Bashar took office for the presidency.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Asma Al Assad

Syrian first lady Asma al-Assad takes part in a graduation ceremony for future teachers in Damascus in 2018. She was undergoing treatment for breast cancer at the time of the photo. (LOUAI BESHARA/AFP via Getty Images)

Prior to their relationship, Asma was employed as an investment banker at J.P. Morgan.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com