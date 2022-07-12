Navy says F/A-18 Super Hornet fell off USS Harry S. Truman after 'unexpected heavy weather'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One of the U.S. Navy’s elite air-fighters, an F/A-18 Super Hornet, was lost at sea last week near Naples, Italy, after it was blown overboard by "unexpected" heavy winds, a Navy official said.

In a press release, the Navy said an F/A-18 Super Hornet assigned to the USS Harry S. Truman, an aircraft carrier stationed in the Mediterranean Sea, plunged into the water after "unexpected heavy weather" pushed the fighter jet off the deck.

No one was seriously injured during the incident and the Navy said all personnel assigned to the ship were accounted for.

"One Sailor received minor injuries while conducting operations during the unexpected heavy weather. The sailor is in stable condition and expected to make a full recovery," the statement added.

REMAINS OF OHIO NAVY FIREMAN IDENTIFIED 80 YEARS AFTER PEARL HARBOR

The Super Hornet is estimated to cost around $57 million.

The Navy said that the fighter jet saw its first operational use in 2002 when it enforced the "no-fly" zone in Iraq. The fighter jet carries a M61A1/A2 Vulcan 20mm cannon, can reach speeds of Mach 1.8, and is primarily used in fighter escort and fleet air defense missions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Navy said the USS Harry S. Truman and its aircraft "remain full mission capable."

Details surrounding the cause of the incident are still being investigated.