Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Europe

Suicide advocates boast over apparent use of Sarco suicide capsule on US citizen in Switzerland

Exit International appeared to take credit for the deaths, celebrating that the suicide pod 'performed exactly as it had been designed'

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Multiple people have been arrested in Switzerland in connection to the seemingly willing use of a "suicide capsule." 

Police officials of Schaffhausen canton in northern Switzerland announced on Tuesday that multiple people have been detained following a tip indicating individuals were helped to kill themselves in a cabin in Merishausen. 

An investigation into possible incitement and accessory to suicide is underway, and the premeditated death could be attributed to the first-ever use of a Sarco-brand suicide capsule.

TERMINALLY ILL MISSOURI WOMAN, 79, TAKING TRIP TO SWITZERLAND FOR ASSISTED SUICIDE

Sarco Suicide Capsule

This photograph shows the Sarco suicide capsule, during a media event organised by the "Last Resort", a Switzerland's human rights non-profit association focused on assisted suicide, in Zurich on July 17, 2024. The 3-D printed coffin-like Sarco suicide machine, can be activated from the inside by the person intending to die, by filling the capsule with nitrogen, which induces hypoxic death to the occupant.  (ARND WIEGMANN/AFP via Getty Images)

The Sarco pod is a suicide machine developed by Netherlands-based pro-euthanasia group Exit International.

The group seemed to take responsibility for the alleged crime in a statement, announcing the willful euthanization of an elderly woman who is a U.S. citizen and suffering from an intense immune disease.

"In Switzerland on Monday, a 64-year-old woman died in a specially designed ‘suicide capsule’ containing nitrogen gas. It is the first time ever that this suicide capsule, called the Sarco, was used," Exit International boasted in an online press release. "The capsule, an airtight cabin the size of a coffin, offers, according to its creators, a ‘quick, peaceful and reliable death’ without the assistance of a doctor or medication."

PHYSICALLY HEALTHY DUTCH WOMAN DIES BY ASSISTED SUICIDE AT AGE 29

"It is still unclear how Swiss justice will react to this," the pro-suicide group's statement continued. "The conditions set by the country are that the person with the death wish is mentally competent, that they carry out the final deadly act themselves and that the people who help have altruistic motives."

Exit International founder Dr. Philip Nitschke announced Tuesday that he was "pleased that the Sarco had performed exactly as it had been designed […] to provide an elective, non-drug, peaceful death at the time of the person’s choosing."

Exit International said Nitschke personally "confirmed" the U.S. woman's death.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Philip Nitschke

Australian activist Philip Nitschke addresses a press conference of The Last Resort to present the Sarco suicide capsule in Zurich. The device, called "Sarco" for sarcophagus, is designed to enable people to take their own lives by pressing a button inside the capsule, which is supposed to release nitrogen. (ARND WIEGMANN/AFP via Getty Images)

Switzerland was the first country in the world to legalize assisted dying, legislating the accomodation in 1941. 

Swiss law allows patients to be accommodated while killing themselves only if they do so without "external assistance" and are not aided by individuals with a "self-serving motive."

The Sarco capsule is designed to fill itself with Nitrogen gas, putting victims to sleep before suffocating them within 10 minutes of activation.

It is 3-D printed and was first unveiled at the Venice Design Festival in 2019.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com