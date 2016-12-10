Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World
Published
Last Update January 4, 2017

Spotlights of the Week: Coqui Frog, Occupy Wall Street and more

Bryan Llenas
By Bryan Llenas, | Fox News
No Spanish for iPhone, Obama Appoints Shakira and a Univision Boycott: It’s The Week in Latino News

No Spanish for iPhone, Obama Appoints Shakira and a Univision Boycott: It’s The Week in Latino News

The iCon Steve Jobs dies, Obama taps Shakira for education position, GOP candidates boycott Univision, the new iPhone doesn't speak Spanish and Alabama's immigration law has unintended consequences. 

Follow us on twitter.com/foxnewslatino
Like us at facebook.com/foxnewslatino

Bryan Llenas currently serves as a National Correspondent for Fox News Channel (FNC) based in New York. Click here for more information on Bryan Llenas. Follow him on Twitter @BryanLlenas.