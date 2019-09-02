Spanish pop star dies after being struck by firework display on stage, caught on video by horrified onlookers

A rising Spanish pop star was killed Sunday after a firework display at a music festival went horribly wrong.

Joana Sainz, 30, was performing with the group, Super Hollywood Orchestra, at a festival in Las Berlanas, Spain Sunday evening when she was reportedly struck by a pyrotechnic device - a horrific scene that was caught on camera by fans.

MAN, 61, DIES IN FIREWORKS MISHAP AS NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS WATCH: ‘THEY’RE PROBABLY TRAUMATIZED RIGHT NOW’

Sainz can be seen dancing on stage when two large firework displays go off during the middle of the performance. The singer and dancer can be seen dropping to the floor after one of the devices explodes extremely close to her.

WARNING: DISTRESSING CONTENT

Her group mates can be seen rushing over to her aid.

One of the devices misfired into her stomach, according to the Daily Mirror, She was taken off stage and rushed to the Avila hospital where she was pronounced dead shortly before 2 a.m.

7 DEAD AFTER SIGHTSEEING HELICOPTER, SMALL PLANE CRASH MIDIR OVER SPANISH ISLAND

Local emergency services confirmed the incident took place at around 1:49 a.m. local time. A doctor and four nurses in the crowd reportedly ran to the young woman’s side to assist.

Prines 1SL, which put on the performance, issued a statement calling Sainz a “companion and friend.”

Isidro Lopez, a promoter with the group, told the Mirror that the device which may have malfunctioned is designed to only burn for 15-20 seconds and have been used for about five years with no previous incidents.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The city of Las Berlanas also issued a statement to Facebook confirming Sainz’s death and expressing its condolences for her family.

The group described Sainz as a dancer and choreographer for the Super Hollywood Orchestra.

An investigation into her death is ongoing.