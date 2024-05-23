Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Spain

Spanish police recover fourth stolen Francis Bacon painting, valued at $5.4M

The search for the fifth painting continues, with focus on Spaniards linked to criminal gangs from Eastern Europe

Associated Press
Published
close
Art detective reveals recovered Van Gogh painting Video

Art detective reveals recovered Van Gogh painting

Art detective Arthur Brand retrieved a Van Gogh painting that went missing over three years ago. Security footage shows the heist as it happened. (SOURCE: Reuters/Netherlands Police/Groninger Museum/Arthur Brand)

  • Spanish police have recovered the fourth of five paintings by Francis Bacon stolen in 2015.
  • The painting, titled "Study for Portrait of José Capelo," is valued at $5.4 million.
  • It was recovered following the arrest of two people suspected of having received two of the five works by Bacon.

Spanish police say they have recovered the fourth of five paintings by Irish-born painter Francis Bacon that were stolen from a Madrid apartment in 2015.

A police statement Thursday said the 1989 painting of a man's head, titled on the back as "Study for Portrait of José Capelo," is valued at $5.4 million. 

It was recovered following the arrest in February of two people suspected of having received two of the five works by Bacon.

'DEVIL-LIKE FIGURE' LOST IN TIME UNCOVERED IN 230-YEAR-OLD PAINTING FOLLOWING RESTORATION

The five paintings stolen were said then to be worth a total of 25 million euros. They were part of a collection owned by a close friend of Bacon, who reported the robbery to police in July 2015.

Francis Bacon paintings

A Sotheby's employee passes in front of Francis Bacon's triptych on April 14, 2008, in London, England. Spanish police say they have recovered the fourth of five paintings by Bacon that were stolen from a Madrid apartment in 2015. (Cate Gillon/Getty Images)

Police said 16 people, including the thieves, have been arrested since investigations began. The statement said police are continuing the search for the fifth painting and are focusing investigations on Spaniards with connections with criminal gangs from Eastern Europe.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bacon often visited Madrid, where he spent time studying old master paintings in the Prado Museum. He died in the Spanish capital in 1992, aged 82.