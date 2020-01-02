Expand / Collapse search
Spain
Published

Palestinian boy found hidden in shopping cart at Spanish border crossing, Moroccan couple arrested

Travis Fedschun
By Travis Fedschun | Fox News
A 10-year-old Palestinian boy was discovered hidden inside a shopping cart under bags of fruit and vegetables while a couple was attempting to get him into Spain from Morocco, according to officials.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. on Monday at the Beni-Enzar border crossing in the Spanish autonomous city of Melilla, located on the northwest coast of Africa.

Agents stopped the couple when they realized the shopping cart had an above-normal weight and then proceeded to inspect it.

When they pushed away the bags of fruit and vegetables in the cart, they found the boy inside.

A 10-year-old Palestinian boy was found hidden inside a shopping cart under bags of fruits and vegetables.

A 10-year-old Palestinian boy was found hidden inside a shopping cart under bags of fruits and vegetables. (La Policía Nacional)

A police spokesperson told el Correro the child was in good health and carrying documents that were of Palestinian origin.

The boy's mother, who was living at a temporary shelter for migrants in Melilla, had paid for him to be taken to Europe, Sky News reported.

The 38-year-old woman who tried to bring the boy in the car and 34-year-old man along with her -- both, Moroccan nationals -- were arrested, according to police.

Over the years, Morocco has turned into a major gateway into Europe for migrants.

Last May, Spanish border security guards discovered two migrants hidden inside bed mattresses strapped to a van in a desperate bid to reach Europe.

Shocking footage of the incident at the time showed border officers slashing open plastic-wrapped beds strapped to a white vehicle at a checkpoint near Melilla.

In November, two teenage migrants were found crammed inside the dashboard and under the back seat of a Hyundai station wagon in Ben-Enzar.

In Melilla, 6,000 migrants have made it to the city and Spain's nearby Ceuta enclave, UN refugee agency UNHCR said in a report last year.

In October 2018, one African migrant died and three others were injured when around 300 stormed the border fence separating Melilla from Morocco, Sky News reported.

Travis Fedschun is a reporter for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @travfed