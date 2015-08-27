South Sudan President Salva Kiir signs peace deal with rebels amid international pressure

FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 2, 2014 file photo, one of the few to have a mosquito net, a displaced family who fled the recent fighting between government and rebel forces in Bor by boat across the White Nile, sit under it after waking up in the morning in the town of Awerial, South Sudan. South Sudan President Salva Kiir signed a peace deal with rebels Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2015 in a ceremony witnessed by regional leaders in the capital Juba, after 20 months since the start of fighting between loyalist forces and rebels led by his former deputy Riek Machar. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File) (The Associated Press)
FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 2, 2014 file photo, displaced people walk to find an unoccupied patch of ground where they can rest after arriving by river barge from Bor, some of the thousands who fled fighting between government and rebel forces in Bor by boat across the White Nile, in the town of Awerial, South Sudan. South Sudan President Salva Kiir signed a peace deal with rebels Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2015 in a ceremony witnessed by regional leaders in the capital Juba, after 20 months since the start of fighting between loyalist forces and rebels led by his former deputy Riek Machar. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File) (The Associated Press)
South Sudan President Salva Kiir, seated, signs a peace deal, as Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta, center-left, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn, center-right, and Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni, right, witness the signing while standing behind, in the capital Juba, South Sudan Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2015. Kiir on Wednesday signed a peace deal with rebels, more than 20 months after the start of fighting between the army and rebels led by his former deputy Riek Machar. (AP Photo/Jason Patinkin) (The Associated Press)
JUBA, South Sudan – South Sudan President Salva Kiir has signed a peace deal with rebels, after 20 months since the start of fighting between loyalist forces and rebels led by his former deputy.
Kiir signed the agreement in Juba, the South Sudan capital, in a ceremony witnessed by regional leaders on Wednesday. Kiir's opponent, former Deputy President Riek Machar, signed the agreement last week in Ethiopia but Kiir asked for more time to consult supporters.
Kiir has been under intense international pressure to sign the agreement mediated by a group of neighboring states, with the U.S. threatening new U.N. sanctions if he failed to do so.
The agreement binds Kiir into a power-sharing arrangement with Machar, whose dismissal in July 2013 sparked a political crisis that later boiled over into a violent rebellion.