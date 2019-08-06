Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Australia
Published

South Australia police manager offers gift card to officer who issues most tickets; officials retract offer

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 6Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 6

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 6 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

South Australia Police have backtracked on an email a manager sent out offering a gift card to the officer who issued the most traffic tickets.

The manager used his own money to buy the incentive and offered it to the officer "who made the greatest contribution" during "Operation Fatal Distraction" — a road safety enforcement campaign that focuses on phone use among drivers that is running from Monday until Friday.

MICHIGAN WOMAN, 82, REPORTEDLY FLIPS VEHICLE AFTER SWERVING TO AVOID HITTING SQUIRREL

The manager used his own money to buy the incentive and offered it to the officer "who made the greatest contribution" during a road safety campaign.

The manager used his own money to buy the incentive and offered it to the officer "who made the greatest contribution" during a road safety campaign.

Offering incentives "is not supported or condoned" by the department, according to a news release published Monday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Police officers dealing with breaches of the road rules have the discretion to determine the most appropriate action under the circumstances," officials said. "This may include the issue of an expiation notice or a formal caution (warning)."

The email was retracted by the police department and employees "have been advised that the advice is not to be actioned," authorities said.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @nicoledarrah.