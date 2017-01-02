Expand / Collapse search
Son of Equatorial Guinea's president facing trial in France

By | Associated Press
    FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016 file picture, two Ferrari sports cars are being towed off the freight zone by the police at Geneva Airport, in Geneva, Switzerland. Geneva authorities have confiscated 11 luxury vehicles and sports cars Monday, belonging to Teodorin Obiang Nguema, the son of Equatorial Guinea's president as part of a preliminary investigation into alleged corruption. The son of Equatorial Guinea's president is going on trial in France for corruption, money laundering and embezzlement after a years-long investigation. (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP, File) (The Associated Press)

PARIS – The son of Equatorial Guinea's president is going on trial in France for corruption, money laundering and embezzlement after a years-long investigation.

Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, who is also Equatorial Guinea's second vice president, faces up to 10 years in prison if found guilty of acquiring real estate, luxury cars and other goods in France with public funds from his country.

Obiang's lawyer, Emmanuel Marsigny, said he will ask for a delay in proceedings when the hearing starts Monday, arguing that his client — who is not expected to attend the trial — did not get enough time to prepare his defense.

The International Court of Justice, the United Nations' highest court, refused to order France to halt the prosecution last month after Equatorial Guinea argued that Obiang had immunity.