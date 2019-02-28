Expand / Collapse search
SKorea's Moon plans to discuss inter-Korean projects with US

Associated Press
    South Korean President Moon Jae-in delivers a speech during a ceremony to mark the 100th anniversary of the March First Independence Movement Day, the anniversary of the 1919 uprising against Japanese colonial rule, in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, March 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

    ALTERNATE CROP OF KNS802 - In this Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, photo provided Friday, March 1, 2019, by the North Korean government, U.S. President Donald Trump, second from right, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, second from left, talk at a hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam. U.S. Sec. of State Mike Pompeo is at right. Kim Yong Chol, a North Korean senior ruling party official and former intelligence chief is at left. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

SEOUL, South Korea – South Korean President Moon Jae-in says Seoul plans to discuss with Washington the possibility of restarting joint inter-Korean economic projects to induce nuclear disarmament from North Korea.

Moon's comments during a nationally televised speech on Friday came a day after a high-stakes nuclear summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un collapsed over what the Americans saw as excessive North Korean demands for sanctions relief in exchange for limited disarmament steps.

The breakdown is a setback for Moon, whose desire for closer relations between the Koreas hinges on a nuclear breakthrough between the United States and North Korea. Moon's dovish approach has caused disagreements with Washington, which sees economic pressure as its main leverage with Pyongyang.