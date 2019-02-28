SKorea's Moon plans to discuss inter-Korean projects with US

next Image 1 of 2

South Korean President Moon Jae-in says Seoul plans to discuss with Washington the possibility of restarting joint inter-Korean economic projects to induce nuclear disarmament from North Korea.

Moon's comments during a nationally televised speech on Friday came a day after a high-stakes nuclear summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un collapsed over what the Americans saw as excessive North Korean demands for sanctions relief in exchange for limited disarmament steps.

The breakdown is a setback for Moon, whose desire for closer relations between the Koreas hinges on a nuclear breakthrough between the United States and North Korea. Moon's dovish approach has caused disagreements with Washington, which sees economic pressure as its main leverage with Pyongyang.