World
Published

Six Russian aircraft intercepted near Alaska airspace during US military training exercises: NORAD

NORAD says the incident is 'not seen as a threat'

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
The North American Aerospace Defense Command released a statement Saturday saying it had intercepted six Russian aircraft operating off the coast of Alaska

In a press release about Thursday's incident, NORAD said it "detected, tracked, positively identified and intercepted six Russian aircraft operating in and near the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

Vladimir Putin

The arrest of a Wall Street Journal reporter by Vladimir Putin's regime has created international outrage. (Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

"Russian aircraft remained in international airspace and did not enter American or Canadian sovereign airspace,"  the statement added. "These flights occurred as several planned large-scale U.S. military training exercises are ongoing in Alaska."

The Russian aircraft, according to the press release, were Tu-95 bombers and IL-78 tanker and Su-35 fighter aircraft. 

Russia bomber

An F/A-18 Hornet strike fighter intercepts one of two Russian Tu-95 Bear long-range bomber aircraft as it approached the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Nimitz Feb. 9, 2008, south of Japan. (U.S. Navy via Getty Images)

The Russian aircraft were intercepted by F-16s, F-22s, KC-135 Stratotankers and E-3 AWACS.

The press release explained that Russian activity like this "occurs regularly" and "is not seen as a threat."

NORAD estimates an average of six to seven Russian aircraft incursions occur each year in the ADIZ.

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.