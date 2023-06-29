Expand / Collapse search
Saudi Arabia
Published

Shootout outside Saudi Arabia US consulate leaves guard, attacker dead

Gunman was killed during the firefight, while a Nepalese security officer was wounded and later died as a result

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
A U.S. consulate in Saudi Arabia was the scene of a firefight that left two dead.

A security guard engaged in a back-and-forth exchange of gunfire at the U.S. consulate in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, early Thursday morning.

Saudi police report that the gunman arrived in and exited a vehicle outside the consulate before opening fire on security officers.

The officers fired back, killing the attacker after several rounds of shots between the parties.

Saudi Arabia consulate shooting

This picture shows the U.S. consulate in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, early on June 29, 2023. A security guard and a gunman were both killed in an exchange of gunfire in front of the U.S. consulate in Jeddah, Saudi police said. (Photo by AFP via Getty Images)

One Nepalese security officer was wounded in the gunfire and rushed to medical care. He later died from his wounds.

"The U.S. Embassy and Consulate remain in contact with Saudi authorities as they investigate the incident.  There are currently no changes to the Department of State’s Travel Advisory," the Department of State wrote Thursday.

No U.S. citizens were injured in the incident, according to the Department of State.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com