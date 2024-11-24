Expand / Collapse search
Middle East

Shootout near Israeli Embassy in Jordan leaves 3 police officers injured, gunman dead

Jordanian minister calls shooting a terrorist attack on public security forces

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
A gunman is dead in Jordan after wounding three police officers in a shootout near Israel's embassy early Sunday, authorities said.

The gunman opened fire in the Rabiah neighborhood of the capital of Amman, Jordan’s Public Security Directorate said in a statement. Police pursued the gunman, shooting and killing him.

"He was chased and surrounded, so he started firing gunshots at the security force, which in turn applied the rules of engagement, which resulted in the killing of the perpetrator," the statement said.

Jordan's communications minister, Mohamed Momani, described the shooting to Reuters as a terrorist attack that targeted public security forces in the country. 

Police vehicles near the Israeli embassy

Police shot and killed a gunman who opened fire on the officers near the Israeli Embassy in Amman, Jordan, on Sunday. (Reuters/Jehad Shelbak)

"Tampering with the security of the nation and attacking security personnel will be met with a firm response," Momani told the outlet.

Police vehicles near the Israeli embassy

Police have not released the identity of the suspect or a motive. (Reuters/Jehad Shelbak)

While authorities did not immediately identify the shooter or a motive, Momani said the gunman had a criminal history of drug trafficking.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Jordan is a close Western ally that made peace with Israel in 1994, though relations were strained amid Israel's war in Gaza, which was sparked by Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, terror attacks.

Jordan has a large Palestinian population and has seen repeated protests outside the Israeli Embassy, with demonstrators sometimes clashing with police.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.