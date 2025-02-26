Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

United Nations

Serbian president says he mistakenly voted against Russia in Ukraine’s resolution: 'I was probably tired'

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has tried to maintain close ties with Russia, while also currying favor with the EU, which it is seeking to join

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Secretary Rubio: Trump has had 'constant' engagement with Ukraine amid push to end war Video

Secretary Rubio: Trump has had 'constant' engagement with Ukraine amid push to end war

Secretary of State Marco Rubio sits down with Fox News' Brian Kilmeade to discuss the latest on the effort to end the war in Ukraine, the need for NATO allies to step up and top priorities under his leadership at the State Department.

Oops!

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic claimed he was "tired and overwhelmed" when he mistakenly backed a United Nations resolution Monday at the U.N. General Assembly that blames Russia for the war with its neighbor. 

Instead of backing the resolution, Vucic said he actually meant to join the 65 nations who abstained from the vote that called Moscow the aggressor state and for it to "immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces" from Ukraine.

Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic speaking at the UN.

Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic said he accidentally voted against Russia in a Ukrainian resolution because he was "probably tired." (Reuters/Carlo Allegri)

"I believe that Serbia made a mistake today. I apologize to the citizens of Serbia for that, and I take the blame for that because I was probably tired and overwhelmed," Vucic, who is generally considered pro-Russian, told Serbia’s public broadcaster RTS.

FORMER HAMAS HOSTAGE BRIEFS UN SECURITY COUNCIL ON THE 'PURE HELL' THAT WAS CAPTIVITY IN GAZA

"I didn't have time to deal with this (issue) enough, maybe I'm too tired, maybe I have too many things (to deal with)... I don't think we should pander to any power, neither Russians nor Americans," he added. "I think it was in the interest of the state of Serbia. Unfortunately, it didn't happen,"

Moscow has accepted Vucic's apology. 

UN General Assembly

President Donald Trump addresses the United Nations General Assembly on Sept. 24, 2019, in New York City. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

"Of course, we heard it. Of course, we accepted it. Indeed, technical errors do happen and, of course, such a prompt reaction from the head of state is very appealing to us," Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said, according to RIA News.

Like Belarus, Serbia is one of Russia's closest allies in Europe. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Monday's vote shocked some when the United States stood with 18 other nations in voting against the Ukrainian resolution.

Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his address to the nation in Moscow, June 26, 2023. (AP)

"President Trump is committed to ending the Russia-Ukraine war and to a resolution that leads to a lasting peace, not just a temporary pause," Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.