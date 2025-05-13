Expand / Collapse search
Germany

Self-proclaimed 'king of Germany' arrested in plot to overthrow government

Leader and three senior members of banned Reichsbürger arrested during raids in seven German states

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
The self-styled "king" of Germany and three of his senior "subjects" were arrested for attempting to overthrow the state, according to media reports. 

Peter Fitzek, 59, was taken into police custody during morning raids conducted Tuesday in seven German states, the BBC reported. 

Fitzek's group, the Reichsbürger, or "citizens of the Reich," has also been banned by the government. 

TRUMP CELEBRATES CONSERVATIVE PARTY WIN IN GERMANY

Peter Fitzek folding a booklet

Peter Fitzek, the self-proclaimed head of the so-called "Kingdom of Germany," poses for a photo with the kingdom's constitution in Wittenberg, Germany, Oct. 23, 2023.   (Jens Schlueter/AFP via Getty Images)

The group's aim is to establish the Königreich Deutschland, or "Kingdom of Germany."

"I have no interest in being part of this fascist and satanic system," Fitzek previously told the news outlet in a 2022 interview.

Reichsbürgers reportedly have their own currency, flag and identification cards and want to set up separate banking and health systems.

The Reichsbürger undermined "the rule of law," said Alexander Dobrindt, Germany's interior minister, by creating an alternative state and spreading "antisemitic conspiracy narratives to back up their supposed claim to authority," the news report states. 

GERMANY'S NEW LEADER LOOKS TO DISTANCE EUROPE FROM TRUMP

Fake German currency

Peter Fitzek, the self-proclaimed head of the so-called "Kingdom of Germany," shows the paper currency he created himself in Wittenberg, Germany, Oct. 23, 2023.  (Jens Schlueter/AFP)

He said the group finances itself through crime

Fitzek, who claims to have thousands of "subjects," denied having violent intentions but also called Germany "destructive and sick."

In 2022, dozens of people associated with the Reichsbürger were arrested for plotting to overthrow the German government in Berlin. They were accused of planning a violent coup, which included kidnapping the health minister in an effort to create "civil war conditions" to bring down German democracy, according to the BBC

Passports and IDs made by a German man accused of trying to overthrow the state

Self-made identity and banking documents of the so-called "Kingdom of Germany" are pictured in Wittenberg, Germany, Oct. 23, 2023. (Jens Schlueter/AFP via Getty Images)

Once dismissed as eccentric by critics, the group is now seen within Germany as a serious threat as the far right has grown politically over the past decade, the report said. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.