Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

South America
Published

Search for missing children after jungle plane crash intensifies thanks to new evidence

The children are of the Huitoto people and may have jungle survival knowledge

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
close
Colombia search for missing children intensifies with discovery of footprints Video

Colombia search for missing children intensifies with discovery of footprints

A human footprint spotted in the Colombian jungle has given fresh hope on the whereabouts of four children missing following a plane crash in southern Colombia almost one month ago. (SOURCE: Colombian Army Handout via Reuters)

Colombian authorities announced the discovery of footprints in the southern jungles that they believe could help finally locate four indigenous children who went missing after their plane crashed a month ago.

"We have a 100% expectation of finding them alive," Gen. Pedro Sánchez, commander of the Joint Command of Special Operations, told The Associated Press. He admitted that the search is extremely difficult work, not like finding a needle in a haystack but "like finding a tiny flea in a huge rug that moves in unpredictable directions."

Members of Colombia’s special forces and dozens of indigenous people from the area have expanded the search through the jungle in the Colombia Amazon. 

Searchers believe the footprints belong to the oldest child, a 13-year-old girl, and it may indicate the children, who are of the Huitoto indigenous people, are trying to find their way out of the jungle. 

MISSING TEXAS DAD'S COWORKERS DESCRIBE FINAL DAYS BEFORE DISAPPEARANCE

Military search party

A military helicopter takes off with a group of Indigenous at a military base in Calamar, Colombia, Tuesday, May 23, 2023, to help search for four Indigenous children who are missing after a deadly plane crash. The May 30 discovery of footprints of a small foot rekindled the hope of finding the children alive after their plane crashed on May 1. Soldiers found the wreckage and the bodies of three adults, including the pilot and the children's mother. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

"We found elements that are very complex to find in the jungle," Sánchez said. "For example, the lid of a baby bottle. If we’ve found that, why don’t we find the rest? Because the children are on the move."

The other children are ages 9 and 4 years old, and the youngest is only 11 months old. The soldiers have already covered over 1,000 miles with sniffer dogs during their search, working in rotations against adverse conditions, including hours of rain that can wipe out any evidence. 

The jungle also contains myriad wild animals, including jaguars, poisonous snakes and disease-carrying mosquitos. The Huitoto practice knowledge of fruits and jungle survival skills, which may have improved the children’s chances of survival, according to the BBC. 

HAUNTING LAST WORDS SHOUTED TO BATON ROUGE TEEN AFTER HE WENT OVERBOARD AND VANISHED

Jungle search children

A soldier stands in front of the wreckage of a Cessna C206, May 18, 2023, that crashed in the jungle of Solano in the Caqueta state of Colombia. The discovery of footprints on May 30 of a small foot rekindled the hope of finding the children alive after their plane crashed on May 1. Soldiers found the wreckage and the bodies of three adults, including the pilot and the children's mother. (Colombia's Armed Forces Press Office via AP, File)

The crash occurred on May 1 during a flight from the southern town of Araracuara to the northern part of the country. The pilot reported engine failure and declared an emergency before crashing into the jungle. 

Authorities found the remains of the small aircraft about two weeks after it crashed along with the remains of the pilot, his co-pilot and the children’s mother, Magdalena Mucutuy, 33. 

Signs indicated the children were still alive and traveling through the jungle, but Colombia's President Gustavo Petro has said it is impossible to verify much information. 

DOZENS OF KIDS VANISH IN CLEVELAND AREA AS POLICE PROBE ALARMING TREND

Special forces search

General Pedro Sanchez, the commander of the joint command of special operations of the military forces, welcomes Indigenous people the airport in San Jose del Guaviare, Colombia, Sunday, May 21, 2023, after they arrived to help in the search of four Indigenous children who are missing after a deadly plane crash. The May 30 discovery of footprints of a small foot rekindled the hope of finding the children alive after their plane crashed on May 1. Soldiers found the wreckage and the bodies of three adults, including the pilot and the children's mother. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

President Petro said finding the children is a priority, and Sánchez added no deadline has been set for wrapping up the search.

Sánchez suggested that if the children had died, animals would be drawn to the remains and would have helped searchers find them. 

The searchers have found a bottle, some towels, used diapers, scissors and footprints in places relatively close to the plane crash. The military deployed helicopters that played recordings of the children’s grandmother to try and reach the children and draw them to the search parties, but the rain may have drowned out the sounds, Sánchez said. 

Colombia jungle search

Colombian rescuers believe they have located the footsteps of at least one of the missing children. (REUTERS/Colombian Army Handout)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reports in mid-May indicated the children may have found their way to an indigenous tribe, who would help return them to authorities to reunite them with their father, but the children never made contact and have not yet appeared. 

President Petro said his government also could not confirm these reports. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Peter Aitken is a Fox News Digital reporter with a focus on national and global news. 