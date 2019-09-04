Expand / Collapse search
Scottish court says Johnson can suspend Parliament

Associated Press
British PM Boris Johnson suffers Brexit plan setback, loses majorityVideo

British PM Boris Johnson suffers Brexit plan setback, loses majority

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he will call for new general election; senior foreign affairs correspondent Amy Kellogg reports from London.

A Scottish court says British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's planned suspension of Parliament is lawful.

The closely watched decision was revealed Wednesday. It is the first of several challenges to Johnson's maneuver that gives lawmakers little time to prevent Britain from crashing out of the European Union without an agreement on Oct. 31.

CHURCHILL'S GRANDSON TO BE EXPELLED FROM CONSERVATIVE PARTY FOR VOTING AGAINST BORIS JOHNSON

Transparency campaigner Gina Miller, who won a ruling in the Supreme Court in 2017 that stopped the government from triggering the countdown to Brexit without a vote in Parliament, has another legal challenge in the works.

A human rights campaigner has also sued in Northern Ireland, arguing that the historic Good Friday accord that brought peace is in jeopardy because of Johnson's actions.