Saudi crown prince lauds centuries-old ties with India

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman says his visit to India will improve centuries-old ties, which he says are "in our DNA."

In brief remarks at the president's palace where he was given a ceremonial welcome, the crown prince did not make any reference to rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

He arrived in India on Tuesday night after visiting Pakistan, which New Delhi blames for a suicide bombing last week that killed at least 40 Indian soldiers in disputed Kashmir.

Prince Mohammed is due to hold talks with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the two sides are expected to sign agreements for promoting investment, tourism, housing and communications.

The countries' two-way trade totaled $27.5 billion last year.