Saudi's comatose 'Sleeping Prince' appears to move for first time in 14 years

A member of Saudi Arabia’s royal family who has been in a coma for 14 years may have moved his head for the first time recently.

Prince Waleed bin Khaled, known in Saudi Arabia as the “Sleeping Prince,” has been in a coma ever since he suffered a traumatic injury in a traffic accident, the Epoch Times reported this week.

Waleed was seen apparently moving his head in a brief video clip that was posted to Twitter earlier this week which has since gone viral, according to The Khaleej Times in Dubai.

The comatose man’s cousin, Princess Rima bint Talal posted the video, according to the news outlet. She is the daughter of the Saudi billionaire and Twitter investor Prince al Waleed bin Talal.

Rima tweeted that her cousin was “shaking his head” from side to side.

Waleed's father Prince Khaled bin Talal visited him in November after months of detention on corruption charges, the news outlet reported.