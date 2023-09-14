Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Middle East

Saudi Arabia executes 2 soldiers found guilty of treason

The Middle Eastern country, which likely beheaded the 2 soldiers, is among the world’s top executioners

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Saudi Arabia executed two soldiers Thursday who were convicted of treason as the kingdom conducted its war on Yemen's Houthi rebels.

A brief statement on the state-run Saudi Press Agency identified the two as a lieutenant colonel who was a pilot and a chief sergeant. It did not elaborate on what they allegedly did, other than to accuse them of having "committed a number of major military crimes" during a period of the war.

KIM JONG UN VOWS FULL SUPPORT FOR PUTIN’S ‘SACRED STRUGGLE’ IN ARMS MEETING

Middle East graphic

A lieutenant colonel and a chief sergeant have been executed for treason in Saudi Arabia. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Saudi Arabia typically beheads those it executes.

Saudi Arabia is among the world's top executioners.