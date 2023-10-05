Expand / Collapse search
Sanofi explores potential acquisition of cancer drugmaker Mirati

Krazati lung cancer drug approved by US health regulator in December

Reuters
Published
Paris-based drugmaker Sanofi is exploring a potential acquisition of cancer drugmaker Mirati Therapeutics, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday citing people familiar with the matter.

Deliberations are ongoing and there is no certainty they will result in an agreement, the report said, adding that Mirati could also attract interest from other suitors.

Sanofi logo

The logo of Sanofi is seen a the French drugmaker's vaccine unit Sanofi Pasteur plant in Marcy-l'Etoile, near Lyon, France, Sept. 30, 2023.  (REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo)

A Sanofi spokesperson responded to a Reuters' request saying the company does not comment on market rumors. Mirati, whose shares rose 25.48% to $53.83, did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.

Mirati's lung cancer drug, Krazati, had received the U.S. health regulator's nod in December to treat adults with advanced lung cancer.