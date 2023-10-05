Sanofi explores potential acquisition of cancer drugmaker Mirati

Paris-based drugmaker Sanofi is exploring a potential acquisition of cancer drugmaker Mirati Therapeutics, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday citing people familiar with the matter.

Deliberations are ongoing and there is no certainty they will result in an agreement, the report said, adding that Mirati could also attract interest from other suitors.

A Sanofi spokesperson responded to a Reuters' request saying the company does not comment on market rumors. Mirati, whose shares rose 25.48% to $53.83, did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.

Mirati's lung cancer drug, Krazati, had received the U.S. health regulator's nod in December to treat adults with advanced lung cancer.