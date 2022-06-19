Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ukraine
Published

Russia's war in Ukraine could drag on for 'years,' NATO chief says

U.S. officials originally predicted the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv would fall in 72 hours once Russian forces invaded

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Biden announces another $1B in military aid for Ukraine Video

Biden announces another $1B in military aid for Ukraine

Ukrainian member of parliament Rustem Umerov reacts to President Biden announcing on Wednesday another $1.2 billion in security and humanitarian assistance on 'Fox News @ Night.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nearly four months after Russian forces invaded Ukraine, NATO is now warning that the war could drag on for years. 

"Nobody knows. We must prepare for the fact that it could take years. We must not stop supporting Ukraine. Even if the costs are high, not only for military support but also because of rising energy and food prices," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told the German newspaper Bild am Sonntag. 

"If Putin learns from this war that he can simply carry on as he did after the 2008 war in Georgia and the occupation of Crimea in 2014, then we will pay a much higher price," he added, referencing food and gas prices that have surged in the wake of the war. 

  • Irpin Territorial Defence and Ukrainian Army soldiers hold flowers
    Image 1 of 3

    Irpin Territorial Defence and Ukrainian Army soldiers hold flowers to be placed on the graves of fallen comrades during the Russian occupation, at the cemetery of Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, on Sunday, May 1, 2022.  (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

  • Ukraine Russia war
    Image 2 of 3

    A dog walks near a building destroyed by shelling in Kutuzivka, near Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, Friday, May 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

  • Ukrainian Russian war
    Image 3 of 3

    A local resident walks next to a house destroyed in a Russian shelling in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Wednesday, May 25, 2022.  (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)

Some top U.S. officials predicted just weeks before the invasion that Ukraine's capital of Kyiv would fall in just 72 hours once Russia invaded, but Ukrainian forces have put up fierce resistance, aided by tens of billions of dollars worth of defense and military aid from the West. 

BORIS JOHNSON MAKES SECOND SURPRISE VISIT TO UKRAINE

Stoltenberg said that a new package of arms is on the way for Ukraine pending a NATO summit in Madrid later this month. 

"The NATO allies are supporting Ukraine financially, with humanitarian aid and, last but not least, with military equipment. In addition, the NATO summit - to which I have invited President [Zelenskyy] - will adopt a comprehensive aid package for Ukraine. For now, it's about helping Ukraine fight for its existence against Putin's brutal invasion," Stoltenberg told the newspaper. 

  • Ukrainian service member in the Luhansk region
    Image 1 of 3

    A Ukrainian service member shows a kindergarten damaged by a military strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region, Ukraine April 16, 2022.   (REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko)

  • Sievierodonetsk, Ukraine
    Image 2 of 3

    A view shows residential buildings damaged by a military strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region. (REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko)

  • Sievierodonetsk, Ukraine
    Image 3 of 3

    A man walks on a street in Sievierodonetsk, eastern Ukraine, following shelling there on Wednesday.  (FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images)

After Russian forces pulled back from Kyiv in April, fighting has coalesced around the eastern Donbas and Luhansk regions, where Ukrainian forces are trying to hold off an offensive for the industrial city of Sievierodonetsk. 

"With more modern weapons, the probability increases that Ukraine will be able to drive Putin's troops out of the [Donbas] again," Stoltenberg told Bild am Sonntag.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Zelenskyy visited frontline forces in the south on Saturday, where Ukraine is defending key Black Sea port cities like Mykolaiv and Odessa. 

"It is important that you are alive. As long as you live, there is a strong Ukrainian wall that protects our country," Zelenskyy told soldiers in Odesa as he handed out medals  for their "heroic" service. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 