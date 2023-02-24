Expand / Collapse search
Russia
Russian tank destroyed in Ukraine is put on display outside Russian embassy in Germany

Activists bring tank from Kyiv, Ukraine area to Berlin, saying it signifies Putin’s downfall

By Greg Norman | Fox News
Ukrainians speak out one year after Russia's invasion Video

Ukrainians speak out one year after Russia's invasion

Ukrainian refugees and civilians talk with Fox News Digital about how their lives have been in the year following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 

One of the many Russian tanks that have been destroyed in the war in Ukraine has now been put on display by activists outside Russia’s embassy in Berlin. 

The turret of the rusty T-72 B1, which was taken out of service by an anti-tank mine near Kyiv on March 31, 2022, according to Reuters, is now pointed in the direction of the diplomatic post. 

"The broken tank signifies downfall. Ukraine is going to be Putin's Stalingrad," Wieland Giebel, an organizer of the demonstration, was quoted as saying. 

Giebel told Reuters that the tank was brought to Germany with assistance from the Ukrainian Defense Ministry and the Ukrainian National Museum of Military History. 

REPORTER’S NOTEBOOK: UKRAINE WAR ONE YEAR ON, HUMAN TRAGEDIES AND TRIUMPHS 

The remains of a destroyed Russian T-72 tank, secured from the Ukrainian village of Dmytrivka, outside Kyiv are on display near the the Brandenburg Gate during an event to mark the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Berlin, Germany, on Feb. 24.

The tank is set to remain outside the embassy until Monday before touring through Europe, the news agency adds. 

CHINA RELEASES 12-POINT PEACE PLAN FOR RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR 

A woman holds a banner saying "Shame on Putin" outside the Russian embassy in Berlin, Germany, on Friday.

Friday marks the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. 

A protester holds a banner next to remains of a destroyed Russian T-72 tank in Berlin on Friday.

Ukraine’s military said Friday that 3,363 Russian tanks have been destroyed so far in the bloody conflict. 

The number could not be independently verified. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.