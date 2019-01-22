Russian pop singer with ties to Trump family cancels US tour

A Russian pop star who is believed to have helped arrange a controversial 2016 meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer said he's canceling his tour in the U.S. and Canada -- allegedly due to his involvement in the three-year-old summit.

Emin Agalarov, 39, made the announcement to his fans on social media, saying he was canceling the tour “due to circumstances beyond [his] control.”

Agalarov said the decision to scrap the tour was made “against his will,” NBC News reported. He was slated to perform in New York on Saturday before shows in Los Angeles, Miami and Los Angeles, Bloomberg reported.

His lawyer, Scott Balber, told NBC News he didn’t want the singer to visit the U.S. “under fear of being held under a material witness warrant.” He said the reason the tour was canceled was “most definitely” due to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into alleged Russia meddling in the 2016 election.

Balber said his client would be “happy” to speak with Mueller and his team.

"He could come and do the concert but we don't want him to be subpoenaed or held under a material witness warrant or anything else," Balber said.

Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitska told NBC News in 2017 that the singer was a major part of setting up the Trump Tower meeting. Rob Goldstone, a music promoter, arranged the meeting at the request of Agalarov, Fox News has previously reported.

Agalarov is the son of billionaire developer Aras Agalarov who helped Trump bring the Miss Universe pageant to Russia, Fox News previously reported. Aras Agalarov and Trump were allegedly discussing a deal that included a Trump Tower in Moscow but nothing materialized.

Trump made an appearance in an Agalarov music video in 2013 when he was in Moscow for the Miss Universe pageant. Agalarov also released a music video last year that included Trump and Hillary Clinton impersonators.

The Special Counsel's office did not immediately comment.

