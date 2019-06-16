Russian online poker star killed in reported hair dryer accident at home

A Russian online poker star was discovered dead in her Moscow home last week after being electrocuted while using a hair dryer during a bath, according to local media.

The body of Lilya Novikova, 26, was discovered Tuesday by a neighbor who had gone to check on her after receiving an emergency call from her parents.

An official told the Russian news agency TASS that an initial examination revealed that "traces of an electrical injury" were discovered on her body in what appeared to be an accident.

Novikova, who was known by username liay5 in online poker circles, regularly appeared on the gaming social media platform Twitch, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

The 26-year-old also was very active on Instagram, frequently posting and garnering more than 17,000 followers.

Besides becoming a rising star in the poker world, Novikova had an engineering degree from Moscow's Bauman University and was involved in other sports such as rowing and snowboarding, the BBC reported.

Novikova died just five days before her 27th birthday, according to Russian news outlet Gazeta.

The news of Novikova's death sparked tributes from her international fan base.

"Our condolences to the family and friends of Liliya “Liay5” Novikova, who tragically passed away earlier this week," PokerStars said on Twitter. "Poker has lost a bright star who will be missed greatly. RIP."

Others also shared their condolences.