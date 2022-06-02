Russian guardsman killed in battle with foreigners fighting in Ukraine, including British MP's son

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A group of U.S. and U.K. volunteer fighters that included the son of a British member of Parliament destroyed a Russian armored personnel carrier during fighting in Ukraine last week.

Former Royal Marine commando Ben Grant, 30, is the son of British MP Helen Grant. Footage shows him leading the volunteer unit in an attack against the Russian APC, which they strike with a shoulder-fired rocket.

Grant traveled to Ukraine of his own accord without telling his mother earlier this year, according to INews. He has been assisting the Ukrainian defense effort for months alongside U.S. and U.K. special forces veterans.

The volunteer unit is among the pro-Ukrainian forces that have fought Russia to a standstill in recent weeks. Russia's invasion of Ukraine was originally expected to be swift, but Russia failed in its initial objective to take the capital of Kyiv.

Russia has since refocused its forces to the east, attempting to seize Ukraine's coastal region.

Ukraine has received billions in foreign military aid throughout the conflict. President Joe Biden's administration approved an additional $700 million worth of weapons and equipment on Wednesday.