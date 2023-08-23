Russian fighter jet intercepts Norwegian plane over Baltic Sea

A Russian fighter jet intercepted a Norwegian military plane over the Barents Sea on Wednesday, the Russian defence ministry said.

It said the Norwegian aircraft, a U.S.-made P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance plane, was nearing the Russian border but turned back after being approached by the Russian MiG-29 fighter.

Tensions between Russia and NATO, of which Norway is a member, are at their highest for decades because of Russia's war in Ukraine.

Russia reported a similar incident over the Barents Sea, off its Arctic coast, on Aug. 14.