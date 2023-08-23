Expand / Collapse search
Russia

Russian fighter jet intercepts Norwegian plane over Baltic Sea

Tension between Russia, NATO is at the highest its been in decades due to the war in Ukraine

Reuters
Published
A Russian fighter jet intercepted a Norwegian military plane over the Barents Sea on Wednesday, the Russian defence ministry said.

It said the Norwegian aircraft, a U.S.-made P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance plane, was nearing the Russian border but turned back after being approached by the Russian MiG-29 fighter.

Tensions between Russia and NATO, of which Norway is a member, are at their highest for decades because of Russia's war in Ukraine.

MIg-29 fighter jet

An MiG-29 short-range jet fighter performs during Victory Day in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, on June 24, 2020. A MiG-29 Russian fighter jet intercepted a Norwegian military plane over the Baltic Sea on Aug. 23, 2023. (Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Russia reported a similar incident over the Barents Sea, off its Arctic coast, on Aug. 14.