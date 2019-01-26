Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Vladimir Putin
Published

Russian bombers buzz North American coastline

By Lucas Tomlinson | Fox News
ENGELS, RUSSIA- AUGUST 7: (FILE PHOTO) (RUSSIA OUT) A Tu-160 bomber lands at Engels-2 airbase on August 7, 2008 in Engels, Russia. Engels-2 (Zngyelse), a strategic air base in Russia located 14 km east of Saratov, approximately 700 kilometres (450 miles) southeast of Moscow, is Russia's sole operating location for the Tu-160 Blackjack other wise referred to as the 'White Swan'. US-Latin American relations were tested in a week when the landing of two Tu-160 Blackjack bombers in Venezuela was supported by statements from Venezuelan president Victor Chavez to the effect that the arrival heralded the strengthening of military relationships with Russia and a response to the regional influence of the United States. (Photo by Wojtek Laski/Getty Images)

ENGELS, RUSSIA- AUGUST 7: (FILE PHOTO) (RUSSIA OUT) A Tu-160 bomber lands at Engels-2 airbase on August 7, 2008 in Engels, Russia. Engels-2 (Zngyelse), a strategic air base in Russia located 14 km east of Saratov, approximately 700 kilometres (450 miles) southeast of Moscow, is Russia's sole operating location for the Tu-160 Blackjack other wise referred to as the 'White Swan'. US-Latin American relations were tested in a week when the landing of two Tu-160 Blackjack bombers in Venezuela was supported by statements from Venezuelan president Victor Chavez to the effect that the arrival heralded the strengthening of military relationships with Russia and a response to the regional influence of the United States. (Photo by Wojtek Laski/Getty Images)

A pair of Russian supersonic, nuclear-capable bombers buzzed North America Saturday, forcing American and Canadian fighter jets to scramble and intercept them, the U.S. military said.

The two Russian Tu-160 Blackjack bombers “remained in international airspace,” but were escorted by two U.S. Air Force F-22 fighter jets and two Canadian CF-18 jets, according to a statement from the North American Aerospace Defense Command, better known as NORAD.

The U.S. jets flew from an Air Force base in Alaska.

The Russian bomber flight near North America — the first known flight this year — coincides with the visit of NATO’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to Washington to meet Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, acting Defense Secretary Pat Shanahan and national security adviser John Bolton.

BOLTON ATTEMPTS TO CLARIFY NATION'S NEXT STEP IN SYRIA

President Trump has mulled pulling the United States out of NATO, according to senior administration officials.

U.S. reconnaissance aircraft routinely fly off the coast of Russia and Russian-occupied Crimea, staying just outside the 12-nautical-mile terroritorial limit.

In 2017, U.S. nuclear-capable bombers flew over the Baltic Sea and were intercepted by Russian fighter jets.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX NEWS APP

And in 2018. a similar scenario played out as Russian bombers escorted by fighter jets flew near Alaska on Sept. 11 before the U.S. intercepted them with F-22s.

Note: Photos/videos of the Russian bomber flight are not immediately available. Fox News has requested them from NORAD.

Lucas Tomlinson is the Pentagon and State Department producer for Fox News Channel. You can follow him on Twitter: @LucasFoxNews