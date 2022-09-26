Russia school shooting: At least 13 dead, 21 more injured after gunman opens fire

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

At least 13 people are dead and 21 others are injured after a gunman opened fire at a school in central Russia on Monday morning.

It happened at a school in Izhevsk, the Udmurtia region’s capital. The shooter reportedly killed a guard and multiple children, according to the governor of the Udmurtia region, Alexander Brechalov.

Russia's Investigative Committee says the shooter was wearing a t-shirt with "Nazi symbols" during the attack.

"There are victims among the children, there are wounded too," Brechalov said.

The gunman reportedly shot himself. The dead include 7 children and six adults, while the wounded include 14 children and 7 adults.

Brechalov said the school has been evacuated and the area around it has been closed off.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.