Russia school shooting: At least 13 dead, 21 more injured after gunman opens fire

Russia's Investigative Committee says the shooter wore 'Nazi symbols' on his shirt during the attack

Lorraine Taylor
By Lorraine Taylor , Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
At least 13 people are dead and 21 others are injured after a gunman opened fire at a school in central Russia on Monday morning.

It happened at a school in Izhevsk, the Udmurtia region’s capital. The shooter reportedly killed a guard and multiple children, according to the governor of the Udmurtia region, Alexander Brechalov.

Russia's Investigative Committee says the shooter was wearing a t-shirt with "Nazi symbols" during the attack. 

"There are victims among the children, there are wounded too," Brechalov said.

FILE- The flag of Russia pinned on the map. 

FILE- The flag of Russia pinned on the map.  (iStock)

The gunman reportedly shot himself. The dead include 7 children and six adults, while the wounded include 14 children and 7 adults.

Brechalov said the school has been evacuated and the area around it has been closed off. 

This is a breaking news story. Check back for details.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Lorraine Taylor is an editor at Fox News. News tips can be sent to lorraine.taylor@fox.com or on Twitter @LorraineEMT.