Russia
Published

Russia holds nuclear missile forces drills in Siberia to practice secret deployment

Russia has intentionally obfuscated its nuclear position on the international stage, drawing criticism and concern from the United Nations

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Russia's Defense Ministry on Wednesday released video of nuclear missile forces drills conducted in Siberia.

Russia is attempting to make a show of its nuclear capabilities, running nuclear intercontinental ballistic missile drills in Siberia. 

Russia's Ministry of Defense announced Wednesday it will be mobilizing its Yars missile launchers across the Siberian regions for military drills involving over 3,000 troops and 300 vehicles.

RUSSIA'S LATEST NUCLEAR THREAT SLAMMED BY NATO, 'CLOSELY MONITORING' WEAPONS MOVE TO BELARUS

This photo made from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, shows a Yars missile launcher of the Russian armed forces being driven from a shelter in an undisclosed location in Russia.

"Russia is patient and isn’t trying to scare anyone with its military superiority, but it has unique modern weapons capable of destroying any adversary, including the United States, in case of a threat to its existence," Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said Tuesday.

Yars missiles are nuclear-tipped and capable of striking targets over 6,800 miles away.

No intentions to commence test launches have been announced.

UKRAINE CALLS FOR EMERGENCY UN MEETING OVER PUTIN’S ‘NUCLEAR BLACKMAIL’ IN BELARUS

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses members of the Russian National Guard Troops to congratulate them on their professional holiday, in Moscow on March 27, 2023.

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses members of the Russian National Guard Troops to congratulate them on their professional holiday, in Moscow on March 27, 2023. (GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)

The drills come on the heels of increasing scrutiny of Russia's nuclear arsenal.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday said the country planned to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus in retaliation for the U.K.’s decision to provide Ukraine with armor-piercing rounds containing depleted uranium. 

Russia falsely claimed these rounds have nuclear components.

PUTIN SAYS RUSSIA WILL STATION TACTICAL NUCLEAR WEAPONS IN BELARUS AS WARNING TO WEST

This photo made from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, shows a Yars missile launcher of the Russian armed forces being driven in an undisclosed location in Russia.

Putin said the construction of the storage facilities for the weapons in the Russian-allied country, which borders Ukraine and three NATO countries - Latvia, Lithuania and Poland - would be completed by the beginning of July. 

"NATO is vigilant and we are closely monitoring the situation. We have not seen any changes in Russia's nuclear posture that would lead us to adjust our own," NATO spokeswoman Oana Lungescu said according to Reuters. 

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko speaks as he meets with foreign media at his residence, the Independence Palace, in the capital Minsk.

Similarly, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby on Sunday said that U.S. defense officials had not seen any indication that Putin has begun to reposition his tactical nuclear weaponry.

Fox News' Brie Stimson and Caitlin McFall contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com